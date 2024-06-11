Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>QatarEnergy plans salt p...
COMMODITIES

QatarEnergy plans salt plant

Endorsed as part of QatarEnergy’s Tawteen localisation programme

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 11, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARCOMMODITIES
PHOTO
QatarEnergy is planning to build a salt production plant in the Um Al Houl area in Qatar through a joint venture with Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company and other strategic partners at an estimated cost of QR1bn.

Endorsed as part of QatarEnergy’s Tawteen localisation programme, the new plant seeks to ensure Qatar’s self-sufficiency by producing both industrial and table salts to meet local market demand as well as for regional and international export.

The plant will produce industrial salts necessary for the petrochemical industry as well as bromine, potassium chlorides, and demineralised water, which will allow for product diversification and additional economic growth and enhance the circular economy.

With a production capacity totaling 1mn tonnes per annum, the project will add new value to Qatar’s economy and industrial development by reducing reliance on imported raw materials since it imports about 850,000 tonnes of table and industrial salts annually.

“This project constitutes a milestone step in our ongoing efforts to support industrial localisation and to promote sustainable practices within Qatar’s energy sector. It embodies our commitment to innovation and economic growth, that are core tenets of Qatar’s National Vision 2030,” said HE Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the president and chief executive officer of QatarEnergy.

This innovative project, will utilise reject water recovery from reverse osmosis (RO) desalination units, hence, transforming reject water from desalination processes into a valuable resource.

"By transforming waste into a valuable resource, we are setting new benchmarks for industrial efficiency and economic resilience. This is a major step in QatarEnergy’s broader strategy of enhancing local supply chains and increasing industrial self-sufficiency,” al-Kaabi said.

As a part of the Tawteen programme, the project benefits from initiatives aimed at boosting local content and supporting the growth of local industries. This collaboration demonstrates a robust public-private partnership aimed at achieving strategic national objectives.

Tawteen has already allocated 78 investment opportunities as part of its announced target of 100 opportunities to support the localisation of services and industries in Qatar’s energy sector. As part of this effort, Tawteen has already created 7,000 white collar jobs since it was launched in 2019.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

CYBERSECURITY

More than 8mln cyber threats thwarted in Bahrain last year

More than 8mln cyber threats thwarted in Bahrain last year
More than 8mln cyber threats thwarted in Bahrain last year
CLIMATE CHANGE

Climate change to affect migrant workers and farmers in Bahrain, says report

Climate change to affect migrant workers and farmers in Bahrain, says report
Climate change to affect migrant workers and farmers in Bahrain, says report
DEBT

Saudi debt issuance ramps up to finance Vision 2030 projects

Saudi debt issuance ramps up to finance Vision 2030 projects
Saudi debt issuance ramps up to finance Vision 2030 projects
DIPLOMACY

Kuwait's Amir, Indian PM discuss ways to strengthen ties

Kuwait's Amir, Indian PM discuss ways to strengthen ties
Kuwait's Amir, Indian PM discuss ways to strengthen ties
TELECOM

Vodafone Qatar announces rewards for auto-pay customers

Vodafone Qatar announces rewards for auto-pay customers
Vodafone Qatar announces rewards for auto-pay customers
TRAVEL

Visit Qatar unveils exciting summer, Eid al-Adha events

Visit Qatar unveils exciting summer, Eid al-Adha events
Visit Qatar unveils exciting summer, Eid al-Adha events
INFRASTRUCTURE

ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi

ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi
ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi
TECHNOLOGY

New Services for Job Seekers and Employers in Kuwait

New Services for Job Seekers and Employers in Kuwait
New Services for Job Seekers and Employers in Kuwait

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

BlackRock appoints Mohammad Al Fahim to lead client business in UAE, Oman and Bahrain

2.

UAE fintech Stake secures $14mln in Series A; backers include Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Saudi Aramco’s VC unit

3.

Geopolitical risk is biggest concern among investors – Goldman Sachs

4.

Sultan Al Jaber elected chairman of Abu Dhabi AI company Presight Holding

5.

Qatar domestic credit up 4.7% to $343bln

RELATED ARTICLES
1

The key to sustainable food systems: Qatar

2

Thai embassy aims to strengthen food security cooperation with Qatar

3

Qatar Energy hikes September al-Shaheen oil term price - sources

4

Kingdom's food exports to Qatar to increase during 2022 World Cup

5

Norway's Yara says Qatar fertiliser export unaffected by diplomatic row

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA
VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INFRASTRUCTURE

ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi

ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi
ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi
ACQUISITION

UAE telco e& says EU Commission’s probe into PPF acquisition ‘a procedural step’

MANUFACTURING

Qatar’s QIMC, Mesaieed Petrochemical to establish $290mln salt factory

ENERGY

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA drops plans for joint takeover of Spanish firm Naturgy

LATEST NEWS
1

Emirates Global Aluminium’s unit signs deal alumina refinery in Guinea

2

Saudi debt issuance ramps up to finance Vision 2030 projects

3

Dogan Trend CEO says near deal with China's SAIC on Turkey car plant

4

HSBC Egypt to launch $31.5mln fund for fintech SMEs

5

Egypt’s annual core inflation rate records 27.1% in May: CBE

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds