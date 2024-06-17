Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Higher beverages, refine...
COMMODITIES

Higher beverages, refined petroleum and rubber production amid IPI decline in April: Qatar

The country's IPI declined 3.1% and 5.9% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 17, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARCOMMODITIES
PHOTO
Qatar recorded increased output of beverages, refined petroleum products and rubber and plastics, even as the country's industrial production index (IPI) was on a decline in April 2024 compared to the previous month's levels, according to the official data.

The country's IPI declined 3.1% and 5.9% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in the review period, according to the data released by the National Planning Council (NPC).

The NPC introduced IPI, a short-term quantitative index that measures the changes in the volume of production of a selected basket of industrial products over a given period, with respect to a base period 2013.

The mining and quarrying index, which has a relative weight of 82.46%, shrank 3.3% on a monthly basis on a 3.3% decline in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas and 5.7% in other mining and quarrying sectors.

On a yearly basis, the sector index was seen declining 6.1% on a 6.1% fall in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas and 5.5% in other mining and quarrying sectors in the review period.

The manufacturing index, with a relative weight of 15.85%, tanked 2.5% month-on-month in April 2024 owing to a 7.4% fall in the production of cement and other non-metallic mineral products, 6.4% in basic metals, 5.6% in printing and reproduction of recorded media, 3% in food products and 1.8% in chemicals and chemical products.

Nevertheless there was a 4.2% increase in the production of beverages, 1.2% in refined petroleum products and 0.3% in rubber and plastics products in the review period.

On a yearly basis, the manufacturing index declined 5% on account of a 22.5% contraction in the production of basic metals, 9.1% in printing and reproduction of recorded media, 4.2% in cement and other non-metallic mineral products, 2% in refined petroleum products, 1.6% in chemicals and chemical products and 0.3% in rubber and plastics products; even as there was a 1.2% jump in the production of beverages in April 2024.

Electricity, which has a 1.16% weight in the IPI basket, saw its index plummet 2.8% and 11.2% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in April 2024.

In the case of water, which has a 0.53% weight, the index was seen declining 2.3% and 1.1% on monthly and annual basis respectively in the review period.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

HEALTHCARE

Health Min. ensures top healthcare standards during Eid in Kuwait

Health Min. ensures top healthcare standards during Eid in Kuwait
Health Min. ensures top healthcare standards during Eid in Kuwait
AID

Qatari plane arrives in Port Sudan carrying aid in support of Sudanese people

Qatari plane arrives in Port Sudan carrying aid in support of Sudanese people
Qatari plane arrives in Port Sudan carrying aid in support of Sudanese people
HEALTHCARE

Qatar University Health leads campaign against vaccine hesitancy

Qatar University Health leads campaign against vaccine hesitancy
Qatar University Health leads campaign against vaccine hesitancy
EID

Katara,Qatar hosts cultural, entertainment programmes during Eid Al Adha

Katara,Qatar hosts cultural, entertainment programmes during Eid Al Adha
Katara,Qatar hosts cultural, entertainment programmes during Eid Al Adha
EID

General Directorate of Endowments distributes 4,500 gifts for children within 'Joy of Eid' programme in Qatar

General Directorate of Endowments distributes 4,500 gifts for children within 'Joy of Eid' programme in Qatar
General Directorate of Endowments distributes 4,500 gifts for children within 'Joy of Eid' programme in Qatar
PHILANTHROPY

Qatar-based businessman offers aid for Kuwait victims’ families

Qatar-based businessman offers aid for Kuwait victims’ families
Qatar-based businessman offers aid for Kuwait victims’ families
INDUSTRIAL

Industrial production index of Qatar down by 3.1% in April

Industrial production index of Qatar down by 3.1% in April
Industrial production index of Qatar down by 3.1% in April
DIPLOMACY

Qatar kindles hope by reuniting Ukrainian families

Qatar kindles hope by reuniting Ukrainian families
Qatar kindles hope by reuniting Ukrainian families

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Saudi wealth fund PIF reduces holdings of US equities – report

2.

UAE’s Rakbank plans up to $500mln bond issue

3.

Off-plan sales are driving Dubai’s residential market

4.

DP World plans $3bln investment in Africa

5.

Edmond de Rothschild plans infrastructure debt strategy in Saudi Arabia

RELATED ARTICLES
1

QatarEnergy plans salt plant

2

The key to sustainable food systems: Qatar

3

Thai embassy aims to strengthen food security cooperation with Qatar

4

Qatar Energy hikes September al-Shaheen oil term price - sources

5

Kingdom's food exports to Qatar to increase during 2022 World Cup

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA
VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

BONDS

UAE’s Rakbank plans up to $500mln bond issue

UAE’s Rakbank plans up to $500mln bond issue
UAE’s Rakbank plans up to $500mln bond issue
ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

ADDED and Dubai’s Broaden Energy to set up $272mln hydrogen equipment complex

REAL ESTATE

Off-plan sales are driving Dubai’s residential market

INVESTMENT

DP World plans $3bln investment in Africa

LATEST NEWS
1

Shares stable, euro downtrodden as political turmoil saps market mood

2

London stocks rebound ahead of data-packed week; industrial metal miners fall

3

Hyundai Motor shares hit record high as investors bet on India IPO

4

Ukraine warns of more 'serious' power cuts in coming weeks

5

Norway's sovereign wealth fund buys UK wind farm stake

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds