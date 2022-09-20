JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has received an invitation from Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to attend the Arab Summit in Algeria on November 2022.



The Algerian Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals, Abdul Rashid Tabbi handed the invitation to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.



During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them in various fields. They also exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.

