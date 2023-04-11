Mowasalat (Karwa), Qatar’s leading transportation company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with bus manufacturer Yutong for joint research and development of electric vehicles (EVs) for logistics.

The MoU was signed by Fahad Saad Al Qahtani, CEO of Mowasalat (Karwa), and Shen Hui, CEO of Yutong Middle East. The agreement outlines several areas of cooperation between the two companies, including the joint promotion of the application and development of electric commercial vehicles in Qatar, joint research and development of electrification projects, and the joint research on safe driving and operation of efficiency for electric vehicles.

The MoU adds to Mowasalat (Karwa)’s agenda of actively pushing towards a healthier environment. Commenting on the MoU, Qahtani said, “We are the key player for transportation in Qatar and as such we are aware of our ecological responsibility for the country. We are pleased to enter into this MoU with Yutong as this cooperation will help us achieve our goal of promoting the use of clean energy and reducing carbon emissions.

“We look forward to working closely with Yutong on the joint research and development of EVs for logistics, as well as other initiatives related to new energy.”

“At Yutong, we are committed to creating a sustainable future for all and we are honoured to partner with Mowasalat (Karwa) to further advance the development of electric commercial vehicles in Qatar. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Yutong, and we look forward to working together to contribute to a greener and cleaner environment for Qatar,” said Shen Hui.

During the last years, Mowasalat (Karwa) has been committed to reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy in Qatar.

For the Qatar 2022 tournament, the company introduced the use of E-Buses and E-Limousines for shared public transportation with a tremendous success.By promoting E-vehicles for commercial purposes and conducting joint research on battery recycling, the company continues to contribute to the development of e-mobility and creating a greener environment for future generations.

Mowasalat (Karwa)’s efforts towards sustainability support the Qatar National Vision 2030 for a sustainable and diversified economy, the reduction of adverse influences on the environment and improvement of the quality of life for Qatar’s citizens.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

