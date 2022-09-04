Joyalukkas recently announced its guaranteed gold rate protection scheme. According to John Paul Alukkas, managing director, international operations at Joyalukkas, this will be a good plan for its customers due to the fluctuation in gold rates in recent days. “We have worked out three different rate protection offers. Customers can pay just 10 per cent advance and get assured gold rate protection for 30 days when they buy gold; those who pay 50 per cent get 90 and those who pay 100 per cent get 180 days of rate protection.

Through these schemes, customers will get protection from any gold rate increase during the campaign period. They also get to buy gold at a lower price when there is a drop in the gold price at the time of purchase, especially during festivals such as Diwali and Onam,” he added. The guaranteed gold rate protection scheme started on August 26.

