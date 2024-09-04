AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Tuesday said that the Kingdom’s renewable energy sector is among the most advanced regionally and globally.

He explained that 27 per cent of the electricity in the Kingdom is generated from renewable energy sources.

Discussing the bylaw regulating the connection of renewable energy sources facilities on the electrical grid, during the weekly Government Communication Forum, the minister revealed that the new system addresses two main aspects: renewable energy systems and energy-saving devices and equipment.

“Such positive results have been achieved thanks to the incentives provided by successive governments,” the minister said, noting that the new system rectifies earlier shortcomings and deficiencies.

Minister of Government Communication Muhannad Mubaidin said, “This bylaw is considered one of the most significant achievements in the energy regulation sector.”

Kharabsheh highlighted the significance a recent Cabinet’s decision which put on hold the issuance of new approvals for electric power projects that use the wheeling method or net metering for any venture that has a capacity exceeding one megawatt.

"The decision responds to the increasing demand from citizens and businesses to install renewable energy panels, thereby aligning with the enactment of the already amended Energy and Energy Conservation Law, and the adoption of the regulation bylaw of renewable energy sources facilities on the electrical grid."

