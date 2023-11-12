AMMAN — Trade volume in the real estate sector reached JD5.896 billion during the first 10 months of this year, according to the Land and Survey Department's monthly report.

The monthly report showed that the trade volume in October recorded JD629 million, a 3 per cent increase in comparison with September 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The department noted that real estate purchases in the first 10 months decreased by 4 per cent compared with the same period of last year.

Revenues during the past 10 months reached JD220 million, a drop by two per cent in comparison with the same period last year.

In comparison with last September, revenues in October increased by 18 per cent, recording JD42 million.

