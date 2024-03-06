AMMAN — Following Royal directives and as part of its ongoing efforts to increase aid to the Gaza Strip, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), conducted eight joint airdrops on Tuesday, marking the “largest” operation of its kind since the commencement of relief efforts.

This joint effort involved three C130s aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, along with three US, one Egyptian, and one French aircrafts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Relief supplies, including assistance from the World Food Programme (WFP), were delivered to various locations in northern Gaza.

These airdrops are a continuation of Jordan's commitment to providing medical, relief, and food aid to the people of Gaza, aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli war on the besieged strip, JAF said in a statement on Tuesday.

JAF reiterated its dedication to conducting airlift operations, whether through the Marka Airport to Egypt's El Arish International Airport or via airdrops in Gaza.

Since the start of Israeli aggression on Gaza, JAF has carried out 28 airdrop missions, in addition to 15 airdrops conducted in cooperation with other countries.

