AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Yves Joicouiero, the Regional Director of the French Development Agency (AFD) for the Middle East, signed a development policy loan agreement to support the implementation of the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap.

The loan, amounting to €150 million, will support the public sector through the general budget, according to a ministry statement.

The signing ceremony was attended by the French Ambassador to Jordan, Alexis Le CourGrandmaison. The programme focuses on three key priorities within the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, including enhancing governance, supporting the restructuring of certain government institutions, and improving human resource management systems and institutional capacities, the statement said.

Toukan expressed the Jordanian government's gratitude to the French government, represented by AFD, for its continuous support to Jordan as a key development partner over the years, according to the statement.

Joicouiero, emphasized that the funding is part of the agency's ongoing efforts to help Jordan overcome institutional, economic, and social challenges. AFD also announced a €1 million grant under this programme for technical support and capacity building.

This loan is part of the financial ceiling provided by the fifth memorandum of understanding signed with AFD, outlining development cooperation between the two sides for the years 2023-2026, the statement said.

