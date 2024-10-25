PARIS - The Paris International Conference in Support of Lebanon, held today, Thursday, successfully raised around US$800 million for humanitarian aid, relief efforts, and to support Lebanon's economy, along with an additional US$200 million allocated for the Lebanese Army, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

French President Emmanuel Macron, during the conference's opening, announced that France would contribute €100 million (US$108 million) to Lebanon, emphasising the urgent need to halt the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. He highlighted that the primary aim of this support is to affirm Lebanon's sovereignty.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed the importance of a unified international response to end the conflict. He also underlined the need for a diplomatic solution based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701, to ensure the safety of the population and the safe return of displaced persons to their homes.