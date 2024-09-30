PARIS-- France delivered 12 tons of medical equipment to Lebanon on board of a French Armed Forces plane to respond to the emergencies the country is experiencing, said French Foreign Ministry Monday.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed that Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot delivered to the Lebanese Minister of Health 12 tons of medical equipment to respond to emergencies there.

France confirmed that through this operation, it was able to provide two mobile health centers to provide care to 1,000 seriously injured people in Lebanese hospitals, in addition to 18 medicine boxes provided by the Tulip Association, which will enable non-governmental organizations to resupply emergency services and pediatrics.

Minister Barrot also announced the launch of emergency humanitarian aid worth 10 million euros (USD 11.18 million) to support the work of humanitarian organizations on the site, led by the Lebanese Red Cross.

Yesterday, Minister Barrot headed to Lebanon, where he is scheduled to meet with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Army Commander-in-Chief General Joseph Aoun, and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

