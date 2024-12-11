AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Tuesday signed a joint work programme for 2025 with the Jordanian-German Energy Partnership project.

The programme focuses on key areas such as energy efficiency, electricity grid development, digitalization, cybersecurity, energy innovation, gender equality, hydrogen, and energy data and statistics, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the signing ceremony, attended by the German Ambassador to Jordan and representatives from partner institutions, Ministry Secretary-General Amani Azzam highlighted the strong and growing partnership between Jordan and Germany.

She said that Germany’s commitment to the partnership formalised through an agreement in 2019, had been crucial to its success, pointing out the significant progress made this year.

Azzam added that the 2025 plan would provide a clearer path forward, facilitating knowledge exchange and addressing challenges in both countries.

She also called for expanding cooperation to include projects that would benefit both countries, with the goal of building a sustainable energy future that enhances energy security and fosters economic growth in Jordan and Germany.

Acting Director of the Planning and Organization Development Directorate at the Ministry of Energy and head of the Jordanian-German Energy Partnership Nidal Qasim highlighted the partnership’s continuous growth in the energy sector over the past five years.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, the German Energy Agency, Jordanian universities, the Department of Statistics, the Jordan Chamber of Industry, and the National Electric Power Company.

