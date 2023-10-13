GENEVA - The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency on Friday described Israel's call to move more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza in 24 hours as "horrendous" and said the enclave was rapidly becoming a "hell hole".

"The call from the Israelis Forces to move more than 1 million civilians living in northern Gaza within 24 hours is horrendous," Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said in a statement.

"The scale and speed of the unfolding humanitarian crisis is bone-chilling. Gaza is fast becoming a hell hole and is on the brink of collapse."

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Rachel More)