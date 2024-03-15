Israel's annual inflation rate edged down to 2.5% in February from 2.6% in January, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

A Reuters poll had expected the rate to ease to 2.5% last month. The consumer price index fell 0.4% in February from January.

Israel's war against Hamas militants in Gaza is weighing on economic growth and helping to bring inflation back down, with the rate now within an official rate of 1-3% for the first time since December 2021.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)