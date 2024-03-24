Israel conducted an air raid on Baalbek, Hezbollah's stronghold in eastern Lebanon, two security sources told Reuters on Saturday.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam; writing by Ahmed Tolba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Israel conducted an air raid on Baalbek, Hezbollah's stronghold in eastern Lebanon
