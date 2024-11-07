BAGHDAD, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Iraq's President Abdullatif Rashid on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US Presidential Elections.

Rashid wished, on his X account, success for Trump and his administration in leading the US towards further progress and prosperity.

He said that Iraq looks forward to a new phase filled with hope for achieving peace and stability in the region and strengthening relations that serve the interests and aspirations of peoples.

Earlier on Wednesday, Republican candidate Donald Trump won over the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, according to the preliminary results of the presidential elections in the US.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).