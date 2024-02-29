Iran announced on Thursday the launch of a remote sensing and imaging satellite into orbit from Russia, according to state media.

The launch of "Pars-I" with the Russian Soyuz-2.1b launcher was broadcast live by state television in Iran.

The satellite was launched "from Russia's Vostochny launch base", some 8,000 kilometres (5,000 miles) east of Moscow, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Iran's telecommunications minister Issa Zareppur said "Pars-I" was "fully domestically developed" in Iran, which he said carried out a dozen satellite launches over the past two years.

In January, Iran said it simultaneously launched three satellites into orbit, nearly a week after the launch of a research satellite by its Revolutionary Guards.

Western governments including the United States have repeatedly warned Iran against such launches, saying the same technology can be used for ballistic missiles, including ones designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.

Iran has countered that it is not seeking nuclear weapons and that its satellite and rocket launches are for civil or defence purposes only.

In August 2022, Russia launched Iran's remote-sensing Khayyam satellite into orbit from Kazakhstan amid controversy that Moscow might use it to boost its surveillance of military targets in its war in Ukraine.

Moscow has sought to strengthen its alliances with other countries ostracised by the West, including Iran, which has been accused of supplying Moscow with armed drones for its offensive in Ukraine.

This month, the United States said it would soon impose new sanctions on Iran over its backing for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tehran denies the allegations.