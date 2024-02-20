Oxford Business Group (OBG) explores Qatar’s strategies for economic diversification in its latest interview with Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) CEO Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani.

The interview titled “Sustained Momentum,” explores Qatar’s proactive approach in leveraging cooperation and competitive advantages to attract foreign investment.

In the interview, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani sheds light on key initiatives driving Qatar’s transition to a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Significant investments in transport infrastructure projects, such as Hamad International Airport, Hamad Port and Doha Metro, form a crucial part of Qatar’s strategy. The emphasis on human capital development through initiatives like Education City and strategic partnerships with international universities highlights the nation’s commitment to nurturing talent.

Additionally, regulatory reforms, including liberalising foreign ownership laws and progressive visa policies, make Qatar an attractive destination for skilled professionals.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are identified as a cornerstone of Qatar’s economic diversification efforts, fostering a business ecosystem that prioritises productivity, competitiveness and private sector-led growth.

The May 2020 PPP law is a significant milestone, providing investors with confidence and predictability. Diverse sectors, including education, health care, real estate, tourism and energy, present promising opportunities for collaboration.

Collaborations with global tech giants, such as Microsoft and Google, showcase the country’s favourable investment climate and growth potential. Ongoing partnerships to develop innovation centres reinforce Qatar’s dedication to advancing key sectors like energy, health care and transport.

The successful organisation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has elevated Qatar’s profile for businesses and investors. Sheikh Ali notes that this event has bolstered efforts to present the country as a centre for finance, high-tech manufacturing, sport and culture, enhancing its appeal to international investors. Looking ahead, significant FDI opportunities are anticipated in emerging sectors like agriculture technology, sports technology, smart logistics, cybersecurity and clean technology.

Sheikh Ali highlighted that Qatar’s commitment extends to significant investments in its physical and digital infrastructure, positioning the country as a prominent tech centre in the Middle East.

“Qatar has forged a business-friendly environment marked by 100 percent foreign ownership and favourable regulations, reflecting our commitment to fostering a dynamic atmosphere for global investors. PPPs stand as a cornerstone in our economic diversification, cultivating a vibrant business ecosystem that prioritises productivity, competitiveness, and private sector-led growth,” he added.

