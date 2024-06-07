International SOS, a global leader in health, security risk management, and well-being solutions, reiterated its commitment to strengthening its presence in the Sultanate of Oman by employing a collaborative approach exemplified by its partnership with El Ekhlas International Company. The organisation aims to foster local and global partnerships and expertise to bolster its capabilities in the country.



Since its inception in 2013 in Muscat, International SOS has played a vital role in elevating the health and well-being of the Sultanate’s workforce. The organisation's operations are highlighted by its adherence to stringent local regulations and international standards of care. Over the years, the organisation has made major contributions to the country's Omanisation goals by paving the way for the sustainable development of local talents.



Sami Maamoun, General Manager at International SOS, said: “Since our establishment in the Sultanate of Oman, we have significantly enhanced our capabilities in the medical and occupational health fields, improving Omani workforce health, wellbeing, and productivity. For over a decade, the country has been vital in demonstrating our regional strength and global reach. Over the past years, we have established a strong foothold in the country with the support of a team of skilled medical professionals operating across various on- and off-shore sites. Furthermore, our long-standing success in the country has been bolstered by valuable partnerships with El Ekhlas International Company, led by CEO Mohamed Albusaid.”



International SOS further reinforced its efforts to reach 100 per cent Omanisation by 2027, which currently stands at 60 per cent. This commitment underscores the organisation’s dedication to nurturing local talent and contributing to sustainable development within the country.

“Our collaboration with El Ekhlas International Company has been instrumental in ensuring our robust presence in the Sultanate of Oman. It exemplifies a shared vision of driving positive change and raising the region's workforce health and wellbeing standards. Furthermore, it underscores our commitment towards achieving high In-Country Value (ICV) scores while promoting economic diversification, nurturing local talents and industries, and fostering sustainable growth. Beyond delivering exceptional occupational health and wellbeing solutions, this collaboration paves the way for socio-economic progress in the country,” Maamoun added.

Mohamed Albusaid, CEO of El Ekhlas International Company, said: “By forging a partnership with International SOS, we could extensively elevate the quality and potential of our workforce health and wellbeing services across the Sultanate of Oman. By setting new standards for our solutions and improving outcomes, our collaborative approaches aided the professional development of local talents. We are delighted to contribute significantly towards attaining the goal of 100 per cent Omanisation. We seek to continue this partnership to enhance further the quality of workforce health and wellbeing services in the region.”

International SOS offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to boost workforce efficiency with a strong emphasis on health and well-being. From medical consulting services to on-site primary and emergency care, the solutions are tailored to ensure maximum protection for employees, help mitigate risks, and ensure adherence to the highest industry standards.

In the face of unprecedented challenges such as climate change and geopolitical instabilities, International SOS remains committed to expanding its footprint in the Sultanate, further offering tailored workforce health and wellbeing and medical assistance solutions, and leveraging advanced digital tools such as Electronic Medical Records. Additionally, it provides comprehensive training for medical and non-medical personnel, aiming to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure the delivery of top-notch healthcare services.

