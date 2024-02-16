The necessity of cybersecurity grows with emerging technologies and digital dependence. International cooperation is vital to address ever-increasing cyber threats. The UAE plays a leading role, actively promoting cybersecurity globally and boasting advanced infrastructure and initiatives.

In the following report, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) underlines the importance of cybersecurity against the dangers associated with the internet and technological developments in the field of digitisation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the data revolution, and how it promotes the safe and positive use of technology and the concepts of digital quality of life.

Cybersecurity contributes to protecting our interconnected world with the integration of human life with the internet, making it essential for maintaining privacy and data security, and ensuring the continuity of essential operations for governments and businesses. This is done by guiding internet users on the most important ways to ensure privacy and explaining optimum methods for using terminologies and publications on websites.

Cybersecurity includes a set of policies, procedures, and technologies that aim to protect and prevent electronic systems and data from cyberattacks and threats, including maintaining the integrity of digital systems and fortifying them against increasing cyber threats. This is done through the use of antivirus software, firewalls, software updates, and protecting personal data and other confidential information from theft or destruction by viruses and ransomware.

The importance of the "Safer Internet Day” comes as a prominent event in the annual internet calendar and is celebrated by about 180 countries around the world. It is celebrated by implementing awareness and educational campaigns and other events that bring together stakeholders and specialists to discuss cooperation prospects, exchange experiences on the latest strategies and technologies in the field of information security and ensure the creation of a better internet.

There is no doubt that international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity has become essential in the era of digital globalisation.

Different countries around the world are seeking to build strategic partnerships to develop innovative solutions that contribute to enhancing cybersecurity at the global level. The UAE plays a leading role in this field on the regional and international stage, with its continuous commitment to raising awareness about cybersecurity, which is an essential part of the national strategy for innovation to ensure a safe and stable digital environment for everyone.

The strategic visions in the field of cybersecurity include the importance of expanding security to include outer space and relying on generative AI to enhance information security.

It also includes how to secure smart cities at a time when there is a significant increase in security challenges and cyberattacks. Studies by the World Economic Forum indicate that the losses resulting from electronic crimes cost the global economy about US$6 trillion.

The global cybersecurity market is estimated to be worth about US$270 billion and is expected to reach about US$600 billion by 2030.

This is due to the development witnessed by this sector with the increasing security threats and risks on the information scene, in addition to the strategies launched by countries to address cybersecurity challenges at the national level. It also includes readiness and preparedness for information security incidents, and finding preventive measures to avoid exposure to them and reduce the scope of their effects.

The United Arab Emirates continues to play a leading role and continuous efforts to promote cybersecurity at the international level.

It also contributes effectively to shaping the future of digital security on all levels. With the early awareness of the importance of cybersecurity in protecting its development path towards the future, under the guidance of the wise leadership, the UAE continues to innovate and develop an advanced electronic infrastructure capable of protecting national achievements and gains in a safe digital environment.

The UAE maintained its ranking as the fifth top country in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020, issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which monitors the improvement in cybersecurity awareness levels in 193 countries around the world. This reflects the advanced levels of awareness of the importance of cybersecurity in the UAE and the adoption of all necessary methods to protect it, which qualified it to achieve this global position.

The United Arab Emirates has a rich record of achievements in the field of cybersecurity. This includes the establishment of the UAE Cyber Security Council, the implementation of a federal electronic network, the establishment of the national cloud, the launch of initiatives in electronic safety and digital citizenship certification, and the launch of cybersecurity and electronic strategies.

The UAE has a highly developed digital infrastructure, qualified national competencies, high-level readiness, and advanced means to combat potential malicious cyberattacks targeting government sectors and institutions. This has made it top global indicators in the field of cybersecurity.