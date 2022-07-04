Member of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Wafaa Al- Qatami said that India is a strategic trading partner for Kuwait, as the volume of Kuwait’s imports from it amounted to about 1.86 billion US dollars in 2020.

In a speech, Al-Qatami praised, during a reception of a trade delegation from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry headed by the Director of the Federation, Samrat Soo at the chamber on Sunday, the deep trade relations between the two friendly countries. She stated that the world is currently going through an economic crisis that directly affected the wave of inflation, rising costs and disruption of supply chains, which directly affected the rise in prices, especially food and consumer goods. She stressed the Chamber’s keenness to find alternatives and solutions to these challenges, in addition to harnessing all its capabilities to achieve and develop bilateral relations with India in the fields of trade and investment.

For his part, Soo said that the Federation of Indian Chambers seeks to achieve the highest levels of trade exchange and provide the necessary facilities for Kuwaiti investors, expressing his hope that commercial and investment partnerships will be concluded with their Kuwaiti counterparts. (KUNA)

