In-person attendance of classes will be mandatory in the next academic year 2022-2023 in all higher education institutions of Bahrain, it was announced yesterday (August 2).

The Higher Education Council urged all academic establishments to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the success of the educational process, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

