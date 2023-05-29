THE importance of Bahrain’s educational system in driving the kingdom’s development was highlighted yesterday.Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa yesterday said this as he attended the 54th graduation ceremony of the Bahrain School, held under his patronage, at the Cultural Hall.Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman highlighted His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s unwavering support of the kingdom’s educational system.Shaikh Mohammed noted the importance of Bahrain’s educational system in driving the kingdom’s development forward.

He also commented that education is central to shaping young Bahrainis so that they are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed.Shaikh Mohammed affirmed that the Bahraini people are distinguished by their creativity and pursuit of excellence, evidenced by their wide-ranging achievements.

He noted that education is the foundation for the kingdom’s progress and development. He also emphasised the importance of higher education in shaping one’s dreams and aspirations.He presented the graduates with their certificates, wished them success in their future endeavours, and encouraged them to continue pursuing their academics with diligence and perseverance. Shaikh Mohammed urged students to utilise their skills and knowledge in service of the kingdom.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).