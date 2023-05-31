WORK is underway to complete and hand over hundreds of housing units and apartments to Bahrainis, said a top minister.Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi told MPs yesterday that 720 apartments are being developed on Island 12 in Salman Town at a completion rate of 65 per cent with an additional 662 apartments at 55pc completion rate.Work on 432 apartments will commence in the fourth quarter of this year while 519 residential plots will be handed over to beneficiaries following the completion of infrastructure operations.

She was speaking during Parliament’s weekly session yesterday.“Work is underway to implement 398 housing units in East Hidd in addition to ongoing work on 507 housing units during the first quarter of 2024,” said the minister.“Efforts are in full swing in East Sitra and the completion rate of phase one has reached 80pc to deliver 1,077 housing units and work is underway to supply the infrastructure for 563 residential plots.“There are approximately 531 housing units that will be implemented in East Sitra and are currently in the tender process.”

Meanwhile, infrastructure work has commenced on 372 housing units in Khalifa Town.The GDN previously reported that thousands of new government homes and residential plots are set to be given to Bahraini families by the end of 2026.Ms Al Romaihi told Parliament in writing that requests for homes have reached 53,262 and 1,800 for residential plots.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).