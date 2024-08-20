Social media
Humid, hot and slightly cloudy weather expected today in Qatar: Meteorology department

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 20, 2024
Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be hazy at places at times, humid and hot daytime with scattered clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore will be hazy to misty at times with scattered clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 06 to 16 knot gusting to 20 knot at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 06 to16 knot.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet.
Visibility inshore will be 04 to 10 km, while offshore, it will be 04 to 09 or 03 kilometers or less at times.

Area
High Tide Low Tide Max
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha

03:43 - 17:07
00:22 - 10:56
38
Mesaieed
05:19 - 18:58
02:00 - 11:28
39
Wakrah
04:02 - 18:14
00:42 - 10:55
37
Al Khor
17:28 - 05:35
08:53 - 11:41
38
Ruwais
05:35 - 17:29
11:41 - ** : **
35
Dukhan
10:22 - 22:35
04:14 - 16:19
38
Abu Samra

09:45 - 22:11
04:50 - 16:22
42

Sunrise: 05:09 LT
Sunset: 18:03 LT
