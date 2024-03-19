Yemen's Houthis said they have targeted a tanker, MADO, in the Red Sea with naval missiles and Israel's Eilat region with winged missiles, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Tuesday.

MADO is a Marshall-Islands flagged LPG tanker heading to Singapore from Saudi Arabia, maritime shipping trackers showed. The Houthis described it as American.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.

