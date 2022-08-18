AMMAN — The Lower House Committee on Labour, Social Development and Population on Wednesday discussed abolishing the Ministry of Labour and transferring tasks entrusted to it to other ministries, as part of the public sector modernisation plan.

This came during a meeting in the presence of the Ministers of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazi, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, and representatives of labour unions and institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A number of deputies expressed “uncertainty” over the transfer of the Labour Ministry’s powers to other ministries, especially that the extent of their readiness remains unknown.

They stressed the importance of simplifying procedures, standardising oversight and inspection, instead of entrusting tasks to institutions and bodies other than the Ministry of Labour.

Jazi said that the main objective of merging ministries is to facilitate procedures for the public.

Jazi indicated that the plan to modernise the public sector will not infringe the rights of any employee in the public sector, and that no employee will be dispensed in various government institutions and departments.

Hanandeh said that the Ministry of Labour is intertwined with a number of ministries, causing people to refer to multiple authorities.