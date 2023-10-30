Hospitality Qatar 2023 set to spotlight new trends, opportunities

Hospitality Qatar 2023, scheduled to take place from November 6 to 8 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), will once again spotlight the cutting-edge trends and lucrative opportunities within the hospitality and tourism sectors.Organised by IFP Qatar, the event’s eighth edition will bring together local, regional and international hospitality and tourism companies under one roof, promising unrivalled offerings.“In 2022, Hospitality Qatar, the country’s flagship and only trade event for Hospitality, F&B (food and beverage) and Tourism was a testament to the country’s readiness to host the FIFA World Cup 2022.“In 2023, it will build on the tangible role it has been playing for eight years now in developing and supplying the hospitality industry in Qatar to cater for the growth expected ahead by providing an unparalleled platform for suppliers in the hospitality industry to connect with key decision-makers and buyers from top hotels, restaurants, and F&B outlets in Qatar,” the organiser noted, adding that the event will highlight top-notch providers of equipment, technology, and services tailored for the hospitality sector.In partnership with Qatar Tourism, the organiser said that a multi-themed conference would run concurrently with the Hospitality Qatar International Trade Exhibition. It will explore tourism, entertainment as well as food and beverage sectors while highlighting investment opportunities in the Qatari market.The event will also showcase a dedicated B2B matchmaking and hosted buyers' programme, a platform designed to streamline business ventures, enhance networking opportunities, and enabling participants to secure agreements on the spot, thereby optimising return on investment.In addition, Hospitality Qatar’s Certified Training Programme is set to offer essential industry insights and supports the continuous development of professionals and practitioners in Qatar's hospitality sector.As a key platform for exploring the most current trends and prospects within the sector, Hospitality Qatar has solidified its position as Qatar's exclusive and longest-running International Hospitality and Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (Horeca) trade show.Organisers underscored the importance of the hospitality industry as the Qatari economy continues to flourish. It pointed out that the tourism sector is projected to reach a value of $9bn by 2023, with an annual growth rate of 6.5%. This surge, it noted, is driven by ongoing infrastructure development, including the construction and expansion of hotels.It is learnt that Qatar's hospitality market is on a trajectory to grow by 89%, boasting more than 56,000 hotel keys by 2025, with an estimated investment of $7bn. The country aims to welcome nearly 7mn tourists by 2030, contributing 12% to Qatar's global domestic product.According to the organisers, the previous edition of Hospitality Qatar, which took place in a 5,368sqm space at DECC, witnessed the participation of 101 exhibitors from 10 countries and received more than 12,000 visitors.