A source within the security sector has disclosed that the deportation administration set a record by deporting an unprecedented number of expats who violated the country’s laws last year. The statistics for the period between January 1 and December 31 reveal that a total of 42,892 expats, comprising 25,191 men and 17,701 women, were deported. Among them, 42,265 were administrative deportees, including 24,609 men and 17,656 women, while 627 were judicial deportees, consisting of 582 men and 45 women.

The source attributed this significant increase in deportations to the proactive security measures and campaigns conducted by the security services, guided by the directives and oversight of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled.

Emphasizing the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to prosecuting those who violate residency laws and other regulations, the source urged expatriates to adhere to the law and refrain from any violations.

