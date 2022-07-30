UAE - The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free parking in the emirate during the Hijri New Year (1444H) holiday on Saturday, July 30.

All parking areas, except multi-level parking terminals, will be free on Muharram 1.

Saturday, July 30, is official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE to mark the occasion.

Muharram 1 marks the start of the Islamic new year (1444H). Its corresponding date on the Gregorian calendar is likely to fall on Saturday, July 30, as per astronomical calculations.

The International Astronomy Centre on Friday shared an image of the crescent of the month of Muharram (1444 AH).

