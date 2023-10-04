DOHA: The second high-level forum on food security of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) wrapped up its activities on Tuesday in Doha.Organised by the Ministry of Municipality in collaboration with IOFS, the three-day forum was held on the margins of the 6th meeting of the OIC General Assembly chaired by the State of Qatar.

During a press conference held on this occasion, the Director of the Food Security Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Dr Masoud Jarallah Al Marri, outlined that the event included an array of sessions and panel discussions that aimed to achieve common goals through holding three sub-forums. The first one focused on the role of civil society in bolstering food security, to pay tribute to the tremendous role undertaken by civil society organisations to create a culture that is based on consumption rationalisation in consistent with the human needs and refrain from food waste, as well as capitalize on their expertise in this respect.

The second sub-forum touched on advanced agricultural technology and its role in bolstering food security, increasing productivity and figuring out the scientific technologies to increase agricultural, fish and animal production. The third sub-forum highlighted the Islamic food industries and tapping into food markets of OIC states.

The forums constituted an appropriate opportunity to share opinions and discussions, as well as provide advanced scientific inputs supervised by a host of scientists, experts, and policymakers to lay out innovative and cutting-edge mechanisms that help countries set appropriate plans, strategies, and programmes to achieve more sustainable future for food security, Dr Al Marri pointed out.

Director of programs and project office at the Islamic Organization for Food Security, Dr Ismail AbdelHamid, said the forum witnessed the participation of several experts and concerned leaders from all OIC member states, indicating that it constituted a platform for constructive dialogue and sharing knowledge and expertise, in addition to formulating partnerships to achieve common goals.

The forum featured distinguished and incentive presentations, as the sub-forums discussed critical topics to formulate strategies and plans that can be implemented, AbdelHamid outlined, adding that an elite of top experts and scientists spoke in the event who strikingly enriched the understanding to formulate strategies and plans for a more sustainable future to help member states make difference in food security.

He called on the participants in this edition to join the upcoming edition that would be held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, to share experiences and collective work towards a sustainable world where food security prevails.

