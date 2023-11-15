HIA receives ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems certification extension by BSI: Qatar

The Qatar Company for Airport Operation and Management (MATAR) has announced that Hamad International Airport (HIA) has received a certification extension from the British Standards Institution (BSI), reaffirming the airport’s commitment to setting industry standards towards environmental sustainability and stewardship.The ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System certificate was achieved after completing the audit. The certificate identifies the requirements for an environmental management system that an organisation can utilise to enhance its performance.Retaining this global recognition is a testament to HIA’s environmental sustainability goals towards waste management, minimising the consumption of natural resources, and mitigating climate change.HIA went through a surveillance auditing process, which included reviewing the airport’s operations with a focus on areas with high potential environmental risk, interviewing employees, and evaluating operational controls and the airport’s conformance to the ISO 14001:2015 requirements.In addition to the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems certification, HIA also holds the ISO 55001:2014 Asset Management System certification and the ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management Systems certification from BSI. The airport has also obtained the ACI ACA Level-3 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation.