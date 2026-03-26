JEDDAH — The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) said Wednesday that rainfall will peak on Thursday, with moderate to heavy showers expected across most regions of the Kingdom.

The center said conditions will intensify in parts of the Eastern Province, Makkah, Madinah, Al-Baha and Asir, accompanied by strong surface winds that may raise dust and sand, along with a chance of hail.

NCM denied reports circulating about potential hurricanes affecting the Kingdom in the coming days, urging the public to rely on official sources and follow safety instructions.

The center also forecast continued thunderstorms across most regions from March 23 to 28, with varying intensity.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Tabuk, Al-Jouf, Hail and the Northern Borders, extending to parts of Madinah, with conditions intensifying from Wednesday evening into Thursday.

In Makkah region, including Jeddah, Rabigh and Taif, light to moderate rain is expected to turn heavier on Thursday, with potential for increased intensity in some areas.

Al-Baha, Asir and Jazan are also forecast to see moderate to heavy rain, peaking on Thursday and Friday, while Najran is expected to experience varying rainfall during the same period.

In Riyadh region, rain will begin as light to moderate before intensifying toward the weekend, particularly in southern and western areas. Conditions will also extend to Al-Qassim and the Eastern Province, where heavy rainfall is expected in some areas, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

The report warned that the weather may be accompanied by strong winds exceeding 60 km/h, flash floods, hail and high waves along coastal areas, with a possibility of tornado formation in some cases.

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