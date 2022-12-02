Future urban planning should take into account the health needs of citizens and residents, according to international standards, Supreme Council for Health (SCH) president Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has said.

He held a meeting yesterday with Health Minister Dr Jalila Al Sayyed, Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi, Urban Planning and Development Authority chief executive Ahmed Al Khayyat, Government Hospitals CEO Dr Ahmed Al Ansari, SCH secretary general Ibrahim Al Nawakhdha and officials.

The SCH president discussed with the Housing Minister the initiatives aimed at enhancing the housing and health services delivered to the citizens to achieve the aspirations of the health sector.

They discussed the follow-up on the implementation of the government’s vision on enhancing health services to meet the citizens’ needs, especially regarding housing projects and towns, as well as the provision of the present and future infrastructure needs of the ongoing urban development in the kingdom.

Dr Shaikh Mohammed thanked the Health Ministry for its continuous and tireless efforts to implement housing services and allocate infrastructure and integrated facilities, stressing the SCH’s keenness to provide the best health services to the community and implement the directives of the government in harnessing all capabilities to strengthen the health sector and raise the quality of its services.

They highlighted the importance of permanent co-ordination between them regarding the preparation of the necessary sites for health projects.

