Hassan Allam Holding, a leading engineering and construction company in Egypt, has announced that one of its key subsidiaries - Hassan Allam Construction - has secured a major contract for the construction of a large scale water supply and wastewater system in capital Muscat.

The project work was awarded by Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company, said Hassan Allam Holding in its LinkedIn post.

The scope of work includes development of wastewater and water infrastructure networks and pipelines as well as setting up of pumping and lifting stations, reservoirs, transmission and distribution systems and advanced utility works designed to serve the growing community, it stated.

Hassan Allam Holding said this contract win highlights its expanding footprint in Oman and reflects the commitment to delivering sustainable infrastructure across the region.

It reinforces the group's role as a trusted partner in shaping the Mena region’s future through impactful, cross-border projects, it added.

