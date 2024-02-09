Doha, Qatar: Qatar's aviation hub, Hamad International Airport called on travellers to arrive four hours ahead of their departure time.

The international airport stated this on its social media as it is foreseeing a high volume of departures today.

"!!Hamad International Airport is expecting high volume of Departures today. We advise passengers who have scheduled flights to please arrive to the airport at least 4 hours prior to their departure time!!" stated HIAQatar on its X account.

The airport did not give reason for the spike in departure.

The Peninsula Newspaper