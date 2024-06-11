The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received the pilgrims with great hospitality and a festive atmosphere covered with flowers.

More than 25 government agencies and 20,000 employees have been working with dedication to accommodate the peak influx of pilgrims and provide them with easy travel.

The committees made sure to complete all the pilgrims' procedures before arriving at the relevant airports, especially King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. (end) kt.ao

The pilgrims are received with roses upon their arrival

The Saudi Ministry of Interior receive the pilgrims with roses

The pilgrims are received with roses upon their arrival

The pilgrims are received with roses upon their arrival

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).