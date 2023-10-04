The UAE has announced the registration dates for those intending to perform Islamic pilgrimage Haj in 2024. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said pilgrims can register through its app from December 5 to 21.

Saudi Arabia specifies quotas of pilgrims that each country can send for Haj.

“The quota of pilgrims that can go to Haj is limited; therefore, it is wise to book in advance,” the UAE government says on its website.

Typically, the UAE issues Haj permits for only Emiratis. Expatriates have to go through the quota and procedures of their home countries.

Pilgrims usually go for the pilgrimage via licensed tour operators, a list of which is available on the website of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments. Operators offer all-inclusive Haj packages that takes care of visa costs, hotels, transport and food.

The annual pilgrimage went back to full capacity last year for the first time since Covid hit. Saudi Arabia welcomed more 2 million pilgrims in 2023.

