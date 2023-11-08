In its ongoing commitment to staying ahead in the realm of cybersecurity, Gulf Bank has successfully concluded an intensive workshop for senior leadership within its executive management team. The workshop featured the participation of three international experts in the field.



Ms. Mai Dashti, Assistant General Manager of Information Security at Gulf Bank, affirmed the bank’s unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the rapid advancements in cybersecurity. This commitment encompasses addressing emerging threats, understanding attack methods, and implementing effective defense strategies. She emphasized Gulf Bank’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and protection for all its banking transactions. This dedication is clearly reflected in the substantial investments made in cutting-edge technological solutions, integral to the bank’s digital transformation journey and a fundamental component of its five-year strategy for 2025.

Ms. Dashti emphasized the bank’s proactive approach to adapting to challenges and changes in the digital landscape. Gulf Bank achieves this through continuous training, adherence to the latest policies, and robust protection programs. This commitment aligns with the bank’s pledge to provide a secure and flexible work environment for all banking transactions.

Furthermore, she noted the bank’s efforts to organize periodic training courses and workshops on information security and cybersecurity, tailored to meet the requirements of employees from diverse departments, including executives. Gulf Bank places significant emphasis on the paramount significance of data privacy and security. To uphold the highest standards of data privacy and security in all its operations, the bank prioritizes training initiatives focused on privacy and security.

In conclusion, Ms. Dashti affirmed Gulf Bank’s proactive stance in addressing cyber risks and ensuring the security and integrity of customer data and transactions. This commitment is demonstrated through strategic investments in human resources and continuous development of advanced systems and technologies in the field of information security.

Gulf Bank’s vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.

