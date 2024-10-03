KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) advises customers to constantly stay cautious and encourages them to activate security settings on their devices when sharing personal information and important details online.

Additionally, KFH urges customers to refrain from clicking unverified links received from unidentified numbers, and particularly links received from the customer’s known contacts as their accounts might be hacked and targeted.

In its statement, KFH invites customers to remain alerted and avoid responding immediately to messages received at suspicious timings. The Bank reaffirmed the importance of not rushing in providing personal and financial information or the OTP to any party, whether online, or through SMS, a phone call.

KFH continuous its efforts to support Diraya financial and banking awareness campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with Kuwait Banking Association. These efforts are manifested through awareness campaigns, social media messages and videos that shed light on customers' rights, rules and regulations, information safety and security against intrusion and combating financial fraud. They also detail the process of filing complaints and safeguarding customers’ rights.

By supporting the campaign objectives, KFH aims to strengthen its pioneering role in banking awareness and provide customers with the maximum-security standards when using the banking products and services.

