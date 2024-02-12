The Housing Finance Exhibition, which got underway on Thursday at Bahrain City Centre, has been able to attract a large number of visitors who called at the expo on its first days to learn about the financing services and programmes showcased there.

“The exhibition, launched in partnership with the private sector, reflects the government’s keenness to deepen partnership between the public and private sectors and facilitate citizens’ access to housing services,” Eskan Bank general manager Dr Khalid Abdulla said in a statement to our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej.

“Providing financing solutions was the bank’s top priority in the last period,” he added, pointing out a rise in the financing amounts and services provided to citizens.

“The size of housing finance in 2023 hit BD123 million while the average one in the previous years reached BD25m,” he said, pointing out a five-fold increase.

Dr Abdulla explained that this increase was due to citizens’ massive turnout for the new financing solutions offered by Tas’heel financing programme. “This reflects success of the new financing solutions to meet citizens’ aspirations, in addition to resilience and expedition in providing the housing finances,” he said.

He revealed that the focus in the future will be on real estate development, particularly the housing units and their suitability for citizens.

He added that reclamation for Danat Al Sayah project has been completed and work is underway on the main plan of the project which will provide citizens with around 3,500 housing units at affordable prices.

“The main plan of the project is expected to be completed by end of this year,” he said, pointing out a potential partnership with the private sector.

Dr Abdulla also indicated that work is underway on eight services and commercial projects at Salman Town, which will be implemented at a cost ranging between BD4m and BD5m.