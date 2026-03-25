The Permanent Mission of Bahrain to the United Nations, on behalf of the GCC member states, sent two identical letters to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and to the Security Council President, the Permanent Representative of the United States Ambassador Mike Waltz, to highlight the missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran against GCC member states since 28 February.

These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of state sovereignty and a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the UN, particularly Security Council Resolution 2817 of March 11, which condemned Iran with broad international support from 136 countries, reflecting the firm rejection by the international community of these destabilising actions.

The letter, which represents the second communication issued on behalf of GCC member states since the onset of this ongoing aggression, affirmed that GCC air defence systems have been actively intercepting the daily Iranian attacks targeting the airspace, territorial waters, and land of GCC states, thereby mitigating potential damage and safeguarding civilian lives and critical infrastructure.

The letter further emphasised that these attacks have not been limited to a single country, but have directly affected all GCC member states.

The targets have included oil production and refining facilities, fuel storage sites, energy export ports, gas and energy infrastructure, as well as international airports, logistics facilities, civilian government buildings, and critical infrastructure.

These attacks were carried out using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, demonstrating a deliberate and systematic pattern aimed at inflicting significant damage on the vital energy sector of these countries, which is of critical importance to global energy supplies.

The attacks have resulted in substantial material damage to key facilities, partial disruption of production and supply operations, negative impacts on transport and essential services, and have posed wide-ranging environmental, economic, and public health risks.

In this context, the letter underscored that these actions demonstrate the systematic and unlawful nature of the attacks, which have extended to purely civilian objects with no connection to military activities, in clear violation of international law, particularly international humanitarian law, as well as the principles of good neighbourliness.

It further noted Iran’s continued non-compliance with Security Council Resolution 2817 through the escalation of its threats and hostile actions targeting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, including attacks on commercial and cargo vessels, and the targeting of maritime infrastructure and energy facilities in GCC states.

These actions constitute a clear violation of international law and internationally recognised navigational rights, endangering civilian lives and seafarers, undermining maritime safety and security, restricting transit through the Strait, and negatively impacting global trade, energy supplies, and the global economy.

The letter highlighted that the continuation of these attacks even after the adoption of Security Council Resolution 2817 on March 11, represents ongoing, deliberate, and explicit non-compliance with the resolution and a disregard for the will of the international community.

It further reflects a persistent approach of escalation and destabilisation in direct defiance of international efforts to maintain international peace and security.

GCC member states reiterated in the letter their strong condemnation and denunciation of these repeated attacks, stressing that the continuation of such aggressive actions constitutes a direct threat to regional and international peace and security, and requires a firm and decisive response from the international community and the Security Council to ensure full respect for and implementation of its resolutions.

The letter concluded by reaffirming the GCC states’ full and inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, in response to these ongoing attacks, in a manner proportionate to the nature of the threat and in accordance with international law, in order to protect their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens and residents.

It also called on the international community, and the Security Council in particular, to assume its responsibilities and take the necessary measures to ensure Iran’s compliance with Security Council Resolution 2817 and to put an end to these violations that undermine regional security and stability.

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