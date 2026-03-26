RIYADH - Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Wednesday welcomed the unanimous adoption by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) of the resolution titled "Effects of the Recent Military Aggression Launched by Iran."

The resolution was submitted by the Kingdom of Bahrain on behalf of the GCC states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, receiving exceptional and broad support from more than 100 countries across various regional groups.

"The adoption of this resolution during the urgent debate held on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, as part of the 61st Session of the Human Rights Council, reflects a categorical international rejection of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territories of member states not involved in any conflict," Albudaiwi stated

He noted that it signifies a global condemnation of the grave impacts of this aggression under international human rights law and its threat to international peace and security.

He praised the resolution’s content, particularly its clear condemnation and strong denunciation of the consequences of the unjustified and deliberate attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure.

"These attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and extensive damage within the GCC states and Jordan, in addition to the broader implications of illegal Iranian actions on regional and international stability, including maritime security, environmental protection, global trade routes, and sustainable development," he added.

​Furthermore, Albudaiwi welcomed the resolution’s emphasis on Iran’s obligation to adhere to its duties regarding the protection of human rights and the principles of international law.

This includes respecting state sovereignty and territorial integrity, protecting civilians, immediately ceasing violations, and the obligation to provide reparations for damages resulting from these breaches, while calling for engagement in dialogue and peaceful means for dispute resolution.

Moreover, he underscored that the broad support for this resolution, adopted by consensus, clearly reflects a wide international agreement that attacks against states that are not parties to any conflict cannot be justified under international law under any pretext as well as lack any legal or factual basis.

He pointed out that the resolution calls on Iran to comply with its obligations under international human rights law and the United Nations Charter, necessitating diligent international follow-up to ensure accountability and prevent the recurrence of such violations.

Albudaiwi reaffirmed the GCC states' steadfast approach based on commitment to human rights, respect for international law, and the preservation of regional and international stability.

He commended the valuable and significant efforts exerted by the Gulf group, chaired by the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Geneva to convene this emergency session and mobilise international support for this historic, unanimously approved resolution.​