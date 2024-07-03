Social media
GCC reaffirms commitment to advancing digital technology laws, legislations, policies

The GCC expressed its eagerness to collaborate with international partners to adopt a comprehensive approach

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 3, 2024
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states have reaffirmed their firm commitment to the continuous development of their laws, legislations, and policies related to the management and advancement of digital technologies both nationally and regionally. This commitment spans various areas, including e-commerce, intellectual property, and cybersecurity, among others.
The GCC expressed its eagerness to collaborate with international partners to adopt a comprehensive approach that keeps pace with the rapid evolution of modern and emerging technologies.

This statement was delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah on behalf of the GCC countries as the Chair of the Gulf Group during the Interactive Dialogue on Office of the High Commissioner on Human Right (OHCHR) report on new and emerging technologies held as part of the United Nations Human Rights Council 56th session.

The GCC states agreed with the OHCHR report, emphasizing the need to support human rights mechanisms and provide them with sufficient resources to enhance their ability to offer advice and assist countries in meeting their obligations to align modern and digital technologies with human rights standards, based on the requesting country's needs and requirements.

Her Excellency underscored the importance of a precise understanding of how modern technologies are designed, developed, and used to facilitate the enactment of appropriate laws and standards that positively contribute to addressing the current gaps in human rights application highlighted by the OHCHR report, while simultaneously preserving the space for innovation and development.
