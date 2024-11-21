RIYADH — The number of dairy cows at specialized agricultural cow farms in Saudi Arabia reached 234,000 and these cow farms produced a total of 2.8 billion liters of raw milk during the year 2023, according to the statistical figures released on Wednesday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).



Riyadh ranked first in terms of raw milk production, with 1.6 billion liters, followed by the Eastern Province with 1 billion liters. Across the Kingdom, there are 22 million heads of sheep, of which 19.3 percent are rams and 80.7 percent ewes, and 2.2 million heads of camels, of which 32 percent are aged less than four years and 68 percent are four and older.



The publication also showed that over 1.1 million tons of broiler chicken are produced in the Kingdom; Riyadh topped the list with 282,000 tons, followed by Makkah with 185,000 tons, and Hail with 171,000 tons.



The production of table eggs reached 7.9 billion, with Riyadh leading with 3 billion eggs, followed by Makkah with 1.4 billion, and the Eastern Province with one billion.



The GASTAT’s Livestock Statistics Publication presents the latest data on livestock, poultry, and birds in both traditional and specialized holdings, including information on organic livestock. It also covers the quantity and value of animal product exports and imports, the value of livestock loans, and data by administrative region across the Kingdom.



The publication is based on data from the comprehensive agricultural survey conducted by the authority, as well as records from the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, the Agricultural Development Fund, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, and the Saudi Central Bank.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).