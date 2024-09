DOHA: It's expected that the country will be affected by fresh to strong Northwesterly wind inshore and offshore from today, Sept 25, until Friday, the Department of Meteorology has said.

The weather conditions will be slight dust to blowing dust at times, it said, adding that the height of the waves will range between 3-7 feet rising to 10 feet at times.

The Met office also issued a marine warning for Wednesday.