His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday deputised Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to attend a ceremony organised by the Bahrain Marina Development Company at the Bahrain National Theatre to lay the foundation stone for the ‘Bahrain Marina’ project.Shaikh Khalid affirmed that HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s patronage of the ceremony reflects the attention attached by the kingdom, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad, to supporting strategic and development projects aimed at diversifying the base of the national economy, and strengthening the real estate development sector’s contributions to Bahrain’s non-oil gross domestic product.

The deputy premier pointed out that the eastern coast region will witness a qualitative leap upon the completion of the Bahrain Marina project, and other existing projects adjacent to this vital coast located in the middle of the banks of the Arabian Gulf, to collectively form an architectural icon and an urban waterfront that will add new distinctive features to the capital, Manama.The Deputy Prime Minister and the attendees watched a film about the components of the multi-purpose 256,000sqm development project, whose investment value is estimated at BD200 million.

The project includes multiple options for permanent and short-term residence with about 580 units and hotel rooms through freehold residential units, a hotel and a beach resort, in addition to service facilities such as shops, restaurants and a sea promenade.Bahrain Marina Development Company chairman Khalid Mohammed Najibi affirmed that the project, once completed, will provide a unique lifestyle for its residents and visitors, and become a major destination in the region.

