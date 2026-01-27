Intech, an industrial automation and digitalization technology company, has secured an intelligent field operations and maintenance (I-field O&M) contract covering more than 1,000 oil and water wells at an oil and gas production facility in the Middle East.

Under this contract, Intech is responsible for the preventive and corrective maintenance of instrumentation, networking, and electrical systems deployed across the entire field infrastructure, ensuring safe, reliable, and uninterrupted operations.

Intech will carry out inspection, calibration, troubleshooting, and repair of field equipment, including RTUs, transmitters, MOVs, and flow meters. All maintenance activities are executed in accordance with the facility’s approved procedures.

This includes performing annual preventive maintenance, maintaining historical maintenance records, and closely coordinating with the facility’s operations staff during execution.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).