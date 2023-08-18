Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Foreign funds’ net selli...
EQUITIES

Foreign funds’ net selling pressure drags QSE below 10,600 levels

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

The Qatar Stock Exchange on Thursday lost more than 92 points and its key index fell below 10,600 levels

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 18, 2023
QATAREQUITIES
PHOTO
The Qatar Stock Exchange on Thursday lost more than 92 points and its key index fell below 10,600 levels, on the back of selling pressure, especially in the banks and financial services counter.
The foreign institutions were seen net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.86% to 10,571.63 points. The market has been on a slippery path for the fourth consecutive session.
The Arab retail investors were increasingly net sellers in the main market, which reported higher year-to-date losses of 1.02%.
The foreign individuals turned net bearish in the main bourse, which saw the index touch an intraday high of 10,703 points.
About 73% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main market, whose capitalisation melted QR5.21bn or 0.83% to QR621.34bn with large and midcap segments losing the most.
The Gulf individuals’ weakened net buying interests had its influence in the main bourse, which saw a total of 7,069 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.07mn changed hands across six deals.
The local retail investors’ net buying also slackened in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.
The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.
The Total Return Index shed 0.86%, Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.63% and All Share Index by 0.84% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the rise.
The banks and financial services sector index declined 1.15%, telecom (0.69%), industrials (0.68%), transport (0.49%), consumer goods and services (0.42%) and realty (0.28%); while insurance gained 0.34%.
Major losers in the main market included Beema, Commercial Bank, Alkhaleej Takaful, Alijarah Holding, QNB, Masraf Al Rayan, Qatari German Medical Devices, Industries Qatar, Aamal Company, Qatari Investors Group, Estithmar Holding, Qamco, Ooredoo, Mazaya Qatar and Gulf Warehousing.
Nevertheless, Dlala, Mekdam Holding, Gulf International Services, Qatar Insurance and Vodafone Qatar were among the gainers in the main bourse. In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares appreciate in value.
The foreign funds turned net sellers to the tune of QR27.01mn compared with net buyers of QR17.12mn on August 16.
The Arab individual investors’ net selling increased perceptibly to QR4.34mn against QR2.94mn the previous day.
The foreign individuals were net sellers to the extent of QR0.08mn compared with net buyers of QR0.51mn on Wednesday.
The local retail investors’ net buying weakened noticeably to QR7.65mn against QR8.76mn on August 16.
The Gulf individual investors’ net buying eased marginally to QR0.89mn compared to QR1.14mn the previous day.
However, the Gulf institutions’ net buying strengthened significantly to QR20.27mn against QR0.92mn on Wednesday.
The domestic funds turned net buyers to the tune of QR2.62mn compared with net sellers of QR25.4mn on August 16.
The Arab institutions had no major net exposure against net profit takers to the extent of QR0.13mn the previous day.
Trade volumes in the main market were up 1% to 134.82mn shares, value by 5% to QR433.08mn and deals by 7% to 17,155.
The venture market saw trade volumes more than double to 3.66mn equities and value more than double to QR8.32mn on more than doubled transactions to 641.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

TRANSPORT

UAE: Partial road closure from tomorrow; motorists advised to exercise caution

UAE: Partial road closure from tomorrow; motorists advised to exercise caution
UAE: Partial road closure from tomorrow; motorists advised to exercise caution
INFLATION

Qatar's CPI inflation rises 3.11% year-on-year in July: PSA

Qatar's CPI inflation rises 3.11% year-on-year in July: PSA
Qatar's CPI inflation rises 3.11% year-on-year in July: PSA
AIRLINES

Qatar Airways renews multi-year partnership with Al Sadd

Qatar Airways renews multi-year partnership with Al Sadd
Qatar Airways renews multi-year partnership with Al Sadd
SERVICES

Omani fire engineering consultancy eyes 50% revenue growth

Omani fire engineering consultancy eyes 50% revenue growth
Omani fire engineering consultancy eyes 50% revenue growth
OIL AND GAS

Qatar second top liquefied natural gas exporter globally in July: GECF

Qatar second top liquefied natural gas exporter globally in July: GECF
Qatar second top liquefied natural gas exporter globally in July: GECF
ENTERTAINMENT

Rajinikanth film Jailer beats Barbie to become highest grossing movie of 2023 in UAE

Rajinikanth film Jailer beats Barbie to become highest grossing movie of 2023 in UAE
Rajinikanth film Jailer beats Barbie to become highest grossing movie of 2023 in UAE
OIL AND GAS

Kuwait’s oil exports witness sharp 18.28% annual decline in June

Kuwait’s oil exports witness sharp 18.28% annual decline in June
Kuwait’s oil exports witness sharp 18.28% annual decline in June
REAL ESTATE

Residency fee and traffic violation revenues soar in Kuwait

Residency fee and traffic violation revenues soar in Kuwait
Residency fee and traffic violation revenues soar in Kuwait
MOST READ
1.

UAE offloaded $4bln US treasury bonds in June

2.

Dubai-based startup NWTN to invest $500mln in China Evergrande’s EV unit

3.

Dubai DP World H1 net profit dips

4.

South Africa's top online retailer braces for battle with Amazon

5.

Saudi Arabia's crude exports fall to 21-month low in June

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: QSE eases slightly despite movers outnumber shakers

2

Meeza to start trading on Qatar's QSE from August 23

3

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets in red as Chinese data disappoints

4

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets in red after China cuts rates

5

Qatar: Foreign funds’ selling pressure drags QSE 70 points

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?
VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ENTERTAINMENT

Rajinikanth film Jailer beats Barbie to become highest grossing movie of 2023 in UAE

Rajinikanth film Jailer beats Barbie to become highest grossing movie of 2023 in UAE
Rajinikanth film Jailer beats Barbie to become highest grossing movie of 2023 in UAE
TECHNOLOGY

Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Games undergoes a rebrand as it expands global footprint

INVESTMENT

UAE's TAQA seeks to invest up to $2.5bln in India’s Adani power business - report

BONDS

Nigeria's naira and eurobonds rise on $3bln loan, appointment of minister

LATEST NEWS
1

After 'Gully Boy', Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh shows support for new AP Dhillon docu-series

2

Good, bad and ugly in renewed bond rout: Mike Dolan

3

UAE: Partial road closure from tomorrow; motorists advised to exercise caution

4

Bitcoin drops to new two-month low as world markets sell off

5

Gold rebounds from 5-month lows as US dollar loses grip

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds