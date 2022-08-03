DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF), a special charter flights operator, has seen a surge in requests for private jets to Doha as football fever kicks in ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the company said.

To accommodate the huge volume of requests and to make travel more convenient, DCAF will make available aircraft ranging from the very light and affordable four-seater Cessna Citation Mustang to the light jet eight-seater Pilatus PC-12, the midsize jet nine-seater Bombardier Challenger 604.

In addition, DCAF will also be able to offer a 10-seater Falcon 2000 as well as large-size cabin aircraft, the company said.

“We have seen a sharp increase in enquiries for the later stages of the tournament from the first week of December until the finals which take place on December 18 at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium. We are closely monitoring the level of enquiries and are well prepared with our offering,” said Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim.

Die-hard football fans travelling through DCAF’s facility can expect the shortest distance from drop-off to the aircraft with customs and immigration to security checks performed within the comforts of the FBO. Fans will be able to board their flight within minutes thereby giving them more time to enjoy every minute of this memorable experience, the company said.

DCAF’s special charter flights can accommodate varying group sizes from individuals, families, groups of friends or corporates looking to entertain their VVIP clients and partners and arrive in Doha for the matches in style. Adding to the memorable experience is the 1,300 sq m of exclusive lounge area offering fans the highest levels of comfort and privacy, spacious conference room, shower areas and more.

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalises on Al-Futtaim's strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF has a fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with two dedicated hangars measuring 5,700 sq m and 7,500 sq m bringing its total land-side plot area to 24,000sqm and apron area to 13,000 sq m.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).